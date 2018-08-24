WIN £2,000 this Bank Holiday Weekend!

Pile of money. Picture: Getty Images

If you fancy grabbing yourself a £2k Bank Holiday Payday this long weekend, all you need to do is answer this question!

In which month do the clocks go back?

If you think you know, text your answer to 83936.

Texts cost £1.50 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 8pm on Monday 27th August. If you text after that you won’t be entered but may still be charged. Global Network. 18+ only.

Terms and Conditions: “£2k Bank Holiday Payday” across the Global Network, August 2018.

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.radiox.co.uk/terms-conditions/competition/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to “£2,000 Bank Holiday Payday” competition (the “Competition”) which will run from Friday 24th August to Monday 27th August 2018 (the “Duration”) across the Global Network (the “Radio Stations”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details Of The Competition

3. Listeners will be required to answer a question and text in their answer within the duration of the Competition.

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message starting with their answer to 83936 (the “Text Message Line”) within the opening and closing times of the Competition. Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus standard network rates.

5. The Text Message Line will open at 06:00:00 on Friday 24th August 2018 and will close at 20:00 on Monday 27th August 2018. If listeners text after the closing time, they will not be entered but they may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.

6. After the closing time, one entrant will be selected at random from all of the entries received during the valid entry period and called back within 28 days of the competition close time. If their answer is incorrect, another Entrant will be selected at random until an Entrant who entered with the correct answer is selected, a winner is decided, and prize for the Competition awarded.

Eligibiility:

7. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

8. You can enter the Competition up to a maximum of 20 times each day. We strongly advise against excessive use.

9. Entrants must have a bank account, as the prize will be paid via cheque or bank transfer.

Prize:

10. The prize is a cash prize of £2,000 paid by either cheque or Bank Transfer.

11. The prize is non-transferrable.

12. Global reserves the right to change the prize or part of it at any time.

SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212196.