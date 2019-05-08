Win VIP tickets to see Noel Gallagher at Sunday Sessions in Norwich

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

We've got a pair of VIP tickets to see the former Oasis rocker at his headline Sunday Sessions show in Earlham Park. Find out how you can win tickets here.

Noel Gallagher is back with his first material in two years and is set to tour his daring new sound with live dates across the UK.

The former Oasis rocker and his High Flying Birds will play festivals across the length and breadth of the nation, which will include two headline sets as part of Sunday Sessions festival.

We're giving away a pair of VIP tickets to see Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds play a bill-topping show at Sunday Sessions in Norwich's Earlham Park on 26 May 2019, joined by likes of Razorlight, The Coral and more.

To be in with a chance of winning this brilliant prize, all you have to do is answer this simple question below:

Competition Terms & Conditions Noel Gallagher Sunday Sessions, Norwich May 2019 1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.radiox.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘Noel Gallagher Sunday Sessions Norwich’ competition (the “Competition") which will run from 17.00 [BST] 8 May 2019 to 17:00 [BST] 17 May 2019 on Radio X. 2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. Details of the Competition: 3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to ww.RadioX.co.uk, enter their details and answer a question. 4. Winners will be selected at random by the member of the Radio X team. Eligibility: 5. Entrants must be aged 18 years or over. 6. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition. Prize: 7. One winner will win a pair of VIP tickets to see Noel Gallagher headline Sunday Sessions in Earlham Park, Norwich on 26 May 2019 only. The tickets will be emailed to winners via PDF and are non transferable. 8. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

