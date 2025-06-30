Win the ultimate Oasis New York experience

You could be seeing Oasis play New York's MetLife Stadium in August courtesy of Radio X! Picture: Press/Simon Emmett/Alamy Stock Photo

We're offering you the chance to win gig tickets, return flights & hotel to see Oasis at the MetLife Stadium in New York, PLUS a tambourine signed by none other than Liam Gallagher!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Radio X is giving you the opportunity to win your way into the biggest sellout event of the year - and we've pulled out all the stops to make it a weekend you’ll never forget.

We're offering you the chance to fly out to New York and see Oasis on their Live '25 Tour at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday 31st August, with flights and hotel included.

Oasis play the first of two nights at New York's MetLife Stadium on 31st August. Picture: Kirby Lee via AP/Alamy

The show is the first of two nights at the home of the New York Giants and the New York Jets and will be the first Oasis show in the iconic city in over 16 years - and that's just the beginning!

You’ll also enjoy a three-night stay at a top central New York hotel, spending the night just a stone’s throw away from Times Square with views of the city that never sleeps.

And, if that's not enough, you could also get your hands on a tambourine signed by the man himself, Mr Liam Gallagher!

It's the ultimate New York experience for the ultimate Oasis fan.

How to enter

For your chance to win, text the word NYC to 83936. Entries close at 07:00 on Tuesday 15th July. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £5 which will be added to your phone bill, unless you text CANCEL within 60 minutes as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise.

One lucky winner and their guest will enjoy a three-night stay just a stone’s throw away from Times Square! Picture: Alamy

Global’s Make Some Noise funds vital life-changing projects across the UK, delivered by small, local charities, with the aim of making sure nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone. Projects tackle a wide range of issues including bereavement, food poverty, domestic abuse, homelessness and loneliness.

They also raise awareness of the biggest problems facing society today across Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold Radio.

