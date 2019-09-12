Text to win a trip for two to Mauritius

12 September 2019, 14:05 | Updated: 12 September 2019, 14:46

InterContinental Resort
InterContinental Resort. Picture: Make Some Noise

You and a friend could be jetting off to Mauritius for seven nights!

This is your chance to escape on a dream holiday for two, to the beautiful island of Mauritius.

Thanks to Flight Centre, you could be enjoying 7 nights in a Prestige Ocean View Room, with a balcony overlooking the warm waters of the Indian Ocean.

Your holiday at the InterContinental Resort will be all-inclusive, so you can take your pick from four restaurants. There’s also the sauna, steam room and whirlpool bath to help you relax and unwind.

Once you’ve wined and dined, you can take a dip in one of the two infinity pools and sip cocktails, with panoramic views of the bay.

Our concierge team will be on-hand to help advise you on how best to explore the island, including the pristine beaches, lagoons and coral reefs. Or enjoy a range of water sports.

Return economy flights are also included.

For your chance to win, text the word BEACH to 83936.

Entries close at midday on 11th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across all participating radio stations, a list of which can be found here with age and date restrictions and full terms and conditions.

Global's Make Some Noise logo 2019
Global's Make Some Noise logo 2019. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family. Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise. www.makesomenoise.com

Flight Centre logo
Flight Centre logo. Picture: Make Some Noise

With thanks to Flight Centre

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.

