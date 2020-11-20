Win A Must-Have Tech Bundle!

20 November 2020, 17:00 | Updated: 20 November 2020, 18:06

Win A Must-Have Tech Bundle
Win A Must-Have Tech Bundle. Picture: Pixabay / Amazon / PA / Getty

2020 has brought us some amazing tech, and you can get your hands on some of the best of it!

You could be the new owner of all this:

iPhone 12

Apple Watch Series 6

Playstation 5

Amazon Echo 4th Generation

For your chance to win, answer this question:

WHICH COMPANY PRODUCED ALL THE GADGETS IN THE IMAGE BELOW?

If you know, text TECH followed by your answer to 83936

Texts cost £2 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 10pm on Thursday 31st December 2020. If you text after that your entry won’t count but you may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here. A bounceback message will confirm your entry into the draw. For troubleshooting, click here

Which company produced all these gadgets?
Which company produced all these gadgets? Picture: Global

