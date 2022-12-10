Win a signed Red Hot Chili Peppers drum skin and tickets to see them live in 2023

Red Hot Chili Peppers are returning to the UK in 2023. Picture: Press

By Radio X

Find out how you can enter our Text to Win competition in aid of Global's Make Some Noise charity.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are returning to the UK next year and to celebrate, we're giving you the chance to win some goodies while doing some good with Global’s Make Some Noise.

In our Text to Win competition, we're giving away a Remo drum skin signed by every member of the band - comprised of frontman Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and returning classic guitarist John Frusciante!

And that's not all...

We'll also be giving you a chance to see the legendary California funk rockers play live at London's Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium on 21st July 2023.

A signed Red Hot Chili Peppers drum kit is up for grabs as well as tickets to their 2023 London date. Picture: Press

For your chance to win, text the word RED to 83936.

Entries open at 23.59 on Saturday 10th December and close at 15:00 on Friday 23rd December 2022.

Plus, keep your phone handy, we may be calling you!

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, raising money to help improve the lives of disadvantaged people across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

