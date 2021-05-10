The Chris Moyles Show's 20 seconds to 20k competition

T&Cs for Online – These must be present online BEFORE you solicit on-air!

20 Seconds to £20k on Radio X, May 2021– Specific Rules.

1. The ‘20 Seconds to £20k’ promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 10th May 2021 to Friday 21st May 2021 on Radio X and on our SMS Database. Global is the Promoter.

2. IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND, THE ISLE OF MAN OR THE CHANNEL ISLANDS. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here. Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must listen on FM or DAB and answer the question asked by the presenter(s).

4. You must send a text message starting with the keyword PLAY and your answer to 83936 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message.

5. The Text Message Line will open and close as directed by the Presenter(s) on-air. Entries received before the opening time or after the closing time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged.

6. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

7. On entering the Promotion, you will receive a text message that invites you to take part in a 4-for-2 offer, whereby if you enter the Promotion a second time within the same Promotion round, you will receive an additional two entries into that Promotion round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once you’ve entered for the second time and you will not need to text again to claim this. If you do submit a third text entry for the Promotion, you will be charged. It is your responsibility to ensure that if you respond to this offer, the text lines for the Promotion round are still open when you do so.

8. Once the lines have closed, one entrant will be selected at random from all the entries received during that round. The selected entry must be eligible and have the correct answer. If you are that entrant, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

9. If you are this entrant, you will be asked to have a call with a presenter, during which you may be required to answer a further question or questions or complete a further task(s). That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable), then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion, on-air.

10. The selected entrant will be given twenty seconds to name the titles of up to five selected songs. Only the correct title of a song will be accepted. The producer’s decision is final.

11. After each correct answer, the clock will be stopped and the entrant will be asked to decide if they want to bank the money they have won and end the game, or continue playing and attempt to identify the next selected song title. If the timer runs out, and the entrant has not identified the current selected song title, the entrant will win nothing, even if they have already identified a number of the selected song title(s) correctly.

12. The number of rounds played each day for the Promotion will be decided by us in our sole discretion. Promotion rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

13. For the avoidance of doubt, unless otherwise expressly stated, each Promotion round is a separate round and the text system will be re-set after each round.

14. At the absolute discretion of Radio X, we reserve the right to select further entrants to participate in the Promotion on air, and not necessarily with prior notice. If we exercise this right, an additional entrant will be selected from the existing pool of entrants from the most recent round and called back to play the game.

15. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

16. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may interview you which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) in connection with the Promotion either by telephone or in person and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

17. By entering the Promotion you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise).

Eligibility:

18. The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales only)] aged [18 and over][, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry]. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

19. Multiple entries are permitted up to a maximum of 12 paid entries per round; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. The Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.

20. If you win a cash prize during the Promotion, you may not enter the Promotion again and we reserve the right to withhold or reclaim any second or subsequent prize for the duration of that Promotion.

Prize:

21. For each song correctly identified and banked within the 20 second period, the prize amounts available will be:

1 song = £1,000

2 songs = £2,000

3 songs = £5,000

4 songs = £10,000

5 songs = £20,000

22. If you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm of the day that you won the Promotion, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited in our discretion.

23. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

24. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

25. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

26. Your personal data will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited and Quidem Limited), as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

27. We may hold your personal data for a period of 2 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

28. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us or our Promotional Partners when you enter the Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotional Partners (as applicable) will use your personal data for marketing purposes.

29. We, the Promotion Partners and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion (see our Privacy Policy for more details). You can opt out at any time.

30. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering a Promotion.

31. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

32. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.