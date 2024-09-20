Win a guitar signed by John Squire of The Stone Roses

Win a guitar signed by Stone Roses legend John Squire. Picture: Radio X

Text to win an amazing piece of Stone Roses memorabilia - and help Radio X's charity Make Some Noise.

We’ve got something huge for every Stone Roses fan.

Radio X is giving away a Fender Stratocaster guitar signed by none other than the legend himself, John Squire - the guitar mastermind behind some of the most iconic tracks in British rock.

Imagine having this beauty hanging on your wall - and it's been signed by the man who gave the world I Wanna Be Adored, She Bangs The Drums and I Am The Resurrection.

John Squire signing the guitar in the Radio X studio. Picture: Radio X

For your chance to win, text the word JOHN to 83936. Entries close at 16:00 on Friday 11th October 2024. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

RADIO X – 83936 (JOHN)

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across Radio X / Global’s network and all participating radio stations & regions, which can be found here with full Terms & Conditions.

Global’s official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, supports crucial grassroots projects across the UK with funding and development support with the aim to make sure that nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone.

We raise funds and awareness of the biggest issues affecting society, harnessing the power and reach of over 26.6 million weekly listeners across Global’s radio brands including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold.

To date, we've raised over £35m for over 440 UK charities and supported over 200,000 lives in communities right across the UK.

Make Some Noise logo 2024. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

