Win four VIP weekend tickets to Y NOT Festival

Global's Make Some Noise is giving you the chance to win tickets to Y NOT Festival! Picture: Global

Text to win 4 VIP weekend tickets and side of stage access to Y NOT Festival on Friday 2nd to Sunday 4th August 2024.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Festival season is upon us, and thanks to Y NOT Festival we have 4 VIP weekend tickets for you to win for the Derbyshire event which takes place across the weekend of 2nd to 4th August 2024.

You'll be able to enjoy headliners Snow Patrol, Jamie T & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, plus The Kooks, Declan McKenna, The Vaccines, Kaiser Chiefs, Jake Bugg, Frank Turner and many more.

As a VIP, you'll be living it up with exclusive access to the VIP area and you'll also get to experience the best view in the house - side of stage for The Snuts on Saturday night!

Y NOT Festival takes place in Pikehall Derbyshire. Picture: Carolina Faruolo/Press

And that’s not all. We’re hooking you up with a luxury four-person glamping tent and a Y NOT hoodie for each of you.

For your chance to win, text the word GIG to 83936. Entries close at 17:00 on Friday 19th July 2024. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you!

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across the Radio X network and all participating radio stations & regions, which can be found here with full T&Cs.

Y Not Festival 2024 is headlined by Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Picture: Y Not Festival

Make Some Noise logo 2024. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Global’s official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, supports crucial grassroots projects across the UK with funding and development support with the aim to make sure that nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone.

We raise funds and awareness of the biggest issues affecting society, harnessing the power and reach of over 26.6 million weekly listeners across Global’s radio brands including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold.

To date, we've raised over £35m for over 440 UK charities and supported over 200,000 lives in communities right across the UK.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000