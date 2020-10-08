WIN A BRAND NEW AMAZON ECHO SMART SPEAKER

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at (https://global.com/termsofuse/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to the ‘Win an Amazon Echo Dot’ online competition (the “Competition") which will open at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, 7th October on Radio X.

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to the competition page at www.radiox.co.uk, or linked in the email they receive, register their details, and answer the question. Online entry will open at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, 7th October and close at 23:59pm Wednesday, 7th October.

4. Entrants will only be notified of the Competition and be able to enter during the run dates of the competition.

5. A winner will be drawn on Thursday, 8th October. The winner will be notified of their win within 3 days of the draw. If Global does not receive a response from the winner by Monday, 26th October, another winner will be selected.

Eligibility:

6. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

7. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

8. The prize includes one Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation), Charcoal Fabric.

Prize Terms & Conditions:

9. The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation), Charcoal Fabric will be posted to the winner’s home address.

10. The winner will be notified of winning by phone call whereby they will need to provide Radio X with their address for delivery.

11. The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and no cash alternative is available.

12. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.