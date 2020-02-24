£5,000 Easter Egg Hunt

Win £5,000! Picture: Global

You can win a HUGE £5,000!

For your chance to win, tell us how many Easter Eggs are hidden in our London cityscape below:

If you think you know, text the word PRIZE followed by your answer to 83936

Texts cost £1.50 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 10pm on Monday 13th April 2020. If you text after that you won’t be entered into the competition but may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here

Easter Egg Hunt. Picture: Global

Well done to one of our recent SMS competition winners! Nidhi entered our text club competition on 21st January and is now £2,500 richer

£2,5000 winner. Picture: Global

To make sure you don’t miss the latest competitions, just like that one, you can sign up to our text club here (18+ only)