Toy Story 4: Trailers, release date, cast & more

21 June 2019, 07:00 | Updated: 21 June 2019, 07:01

Get the first look at the Bill & Ted star's character Duke Caboom in a new trailer for the next in the Disney Pixar franchise.

A new trailer for Toy Story 4 has been unveiled, featuring Keanu Reeves as Canadian toy Duke Caboom.

Watch it above.

The teaser follows the release of the first full trailer earlier this month, which witnessed the return of Bo Peep and sees Bonnie create a new toy, Forky, which Woody and co try to protect at all costs.

Watch the full trailer below:

When Woody runs into Bo Peep, he's forced to choose between a new life as a "lost toy" and life back with Bonnie and the family.

Find out more about the fourth in the franchise here...

When Is Toy Story 4 set for release?

Toy Story 4 is set for release on 21 June 2019

Who is in the cast?

See old and new members of the cast below:

Tom Hanks - Woody

Tim Allen - Buzz Lightyear

Joan Cusak - Jessie

Annie Potts - Bo Peep

