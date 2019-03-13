WATCH: Adorable kid sings Elton John’s I’m Still Standing

Move over Taron Egerton! Watch this talented tot sing heartily to the British legend's hit 1983 single

Taron Egerton might have scored the role of Sir Elton john in the forthcoming biopic Rocketman, but this kid is giving him a run for his money.

Sidney Starness from Indonesia seems to really love Elton John, and throws everything into singing his I'm Still Standing single... despite not being old enough to really say the words.

Watch him sing the famous track above, in a video shared from his Instagram page.

Watch Taron Egerton sing Tiny Dancer with Elton John:

Find out more about Dom and Taron's upcoming pub date with the Kingsman actor: