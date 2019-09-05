WATCH: Inhaler play Ice Cream Sundae and more in epic Radio X session

See the Dublin rockers perform their brand new single, as well as their tracks My Honest Face and It Won't Always Be Like This.

Inhaler have amassed a strong and passionate following of fans in a short space of time.

The Irish band - who are fronted by Bono's son Elijah Hewson and includes Josh Jenkinson (guitar), Robert Keating (bass) and Ryan McMahon (drums) - have announced a brand new single in Ice Cream Sundae, and have recorded a stunning session for Radio X to celebrate.

Watch them perform the Antony Genn-produced single in our video above.

"It’s about loss and gain, Hewson said of the infectious indie-rock anthem.

“I like writing about normal teenage experiences that everybody can relate to. I’m just trying to write about the joy of being alive, being a teenager, and the bad things that can come with that.”

Inhlaher band. Picture: Press

Ice Cream Sundae helps form triple-helping of singles from the Irish four-piece so far, following on from the atmospheric banger My Honest Face, and the epic It Won’t Always Be Like This.

The band, who formed in school in Dublin, have had a very busy year playing the likes of Citdael Festival, Truck Festival and Electric Picnic, and supporting Noel Gallagher on his huge homecoming date at Manchester's Heaton Park.

Not content to hang out with the Oasis legend the young rockers also enlisted the help of his daughter Anaïs Gallagher to shoot the official video for My Honest Face.

Watch them perform the single for Radio X:

Inhaler are set to embark on their very first solo headline tour, with more UK and Irish dates being announced.

Hewson and co will kick off proceedings with gigs in their native Ireland, heading to Cork's Cyprus Avenue on Wednesday 25 September, before heading to Glasgow's King Tut's Wah Wah Hut and starting October in Leeds with a gig at the Brudenell Social Club.

After travelling to the United States to support Blossoms on their American dates, the band will then return to the UK to play Manchester's Gorilla, London's Garage, and two more shows in their hometown of Dublin.

Watch them play their It Won't Always Be Like This single:

See Inhaler's 2019 live dates

SEPTEMBER

Wed 11th – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Merleyn (SOLD OUT)

Thu 12th – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Rotown (SOLD OUT)

Fri 13th – Tiel, Netherlands – Appelpop

Sun 15th – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

Tue 17th – Berlin, Germany – Auster-Club

Wed 18th – Hamburg, Germany – Reeperbahn Festival

Fri 20th – Cologne, Germany – MTC (SOLD OUT)

Sun 22nd – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique (SOLD OUT)

Wed 25th – Cork – Cyprus Avenue

Thu 26th – Galway – Roisin Dubh

Fri 27th – Dublin – Whelan’s (SOLD OUT)

Sat 28th – Belfast – Voodoo (SOLD OUT)

Mon 30th – Glasgow – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER

Tue 1st – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

Wed 2nd – Nottingham – Rough Trade (SOLD OUT)

Fri 4th – Leicester – The Cookie (SOLD OUT)

Sun 6th – Southampton – Heartbreakers (SOLD OUT)

Mon 7th – Brighton – Komedia (SOLD OUT)

Tue 8th – Norwich – Waterfront Studio (SOLD OUT)

Wed 9th – London – Camden Assembly (SOLD OUT)

Fri 11th – Birmingham – Castle & Falcon (SOLD OUT)

Sat 12th – Manchester – Neighbourhood Festival

Sun 13th – Bristol – The Exchange

Wed 16th – Paris, France – La Point Ephemere

Fri 25th – Liverpool – Arts Club (SOLD OUT)

Sat 26th – Sheffield – Plug 2

Sun 27th – Newcastle – The Cluny (Venue Upgrade)

NOVEMBER

(with Blossoms*)

Tue 5th – Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel*

Thu 7th – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere: The Hall*

Sat 9th – Toronto, ON – Mod Club*

Sun 10th – Chicago, IL – Subterranean*

Wed 13th – San Francisco, CA – The Independent*

Thu 14th – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy*

Sat 16th – Mexico City, MEX – Corona Capital Festival

DECEMBER

Mon 9th – Manchester Gorilla

Tue 10th – London Garage

Wed 18th – Dublin Button Factory

Thu 19th – Dublin Button Factory