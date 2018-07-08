VIDEO: Ross Kemp Shared More World Cup Clips & They're Everything

The former EastEnders actor took to Twitter to share more emotional reactions to England's World Cup bid.

Ross Kemp first shocked England fans when he shared his reaction to England's historic World Cup defeat against Colombia at penalties.

But no sooner had we recovered from the former EastEnders actor's emotional display, than we had three more videos to pour over.

Yes, in what seems to be quickly becoming somewhat of a tradition, Ross Kemp shared three more videos during England's World Cup Quarter Final match against Sweden on Saturday (7 July)... and boy were they good!

Watch him react to England's first goal above.

See him praise England keeper Jordan Pickford's save:

PICKFORD YOU BEAUTY!

Watch Kemp discuss the end of the match and his love for his national football team:

And it looks like England feels exactly the same...

We love you too, Ross. — England (@England) July 7, 2018

Relive Ross Kemp's original video here: