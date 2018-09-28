VIDEO: Pippa And Toby Play FIFA 19

Celebrate this year's release of the video game by seeing the pair go head-to-head.

FIFA 19 has finally been unleashed this Friday (28 September), making football-loving gamers VERY happy.

So what better way to celebrate than by watching our two favourite lovebirds going head-to-head while testing out the video game?

Watch Toby and Pippa recall some of their favourite FIFA tracks, and find out who comes out on top in our video above.

It's not the only time Pippa and Toby have been competitive.

Relive the moment they had a Mexican sock-off here: