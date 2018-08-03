VIDEO: The Voice Of Love Island Iain Stirling Talks Wooing With Moyles

IAIN STIRLING (Comedian and Voice of Love Island) is LIVE on the show... Get your mince pies around this! Posted by The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X on Friday, 3 August 2018

The Scottish comedian and TV personality visited Chris Moyles and talked about the hit dating show.

Love Island ended this Monday, which means fans of the reality dating show finally got their lives back.

But it seems no one is more relieved than the voice of the dating show itself, Iain Stirling, who's just returned after eight weeks of being holed up in Mallorca.

It's a tough life.

Iain Sterling talks to Chris Moyles in the Radio X Studio. Picture: Radio X

The Scottish comedian and presenter popped into the show to discuss some of the secrets behind the hit show, and talk about his new book.

Iain Stirling's Not Ready to Adult Yet: A Totally Ill-informed Guide to Life is out on 9 August 2018.