VIDEO: Stag's Mates Treat Him To Epic The Whole Of The Moon Cover

Stag's Mates Treat Him To Epic The Whole Of The Moon Cover

Watch these absolute lads treat their friends to a rendition of The Waterboys' classic

Most stag dos start messy and end even messier, but these talented mates decided to kick their best friend's last night of freedom off with a belter of performance.

The stag in question, Jimi Murphy, took to Twitter to share a clip of his mates covering The Waterboys' The Whole Of The Moon, armed with a pub piano their lungs, and a drink of course.

Watch his video of his pals which was shared on Twitter above.

The music duo are known as acoustic_odds and are made up of mates Adam Cafferty & Michael Bourke and you can catch them on their live dates listed here.

Listen to The Waterboys' original anthem here: