VIDEO: Simon Pegg Plays Our Retro Game Challenge

He’s the star of the new Mission: Impossible - Fallout movie - but can he take on this fiendish 1980s computer game? Watch and see how he gets on!

Simon Pegg admits that he used to be something of a gamer - until parenthood came along. The star of Spaced and Shaun Of The Dead is father to eight-year-old Tilly and quickly realised that there were other things in life to concentrate on.

While he now claims that playing video games like Fortnite and Minecraft allows him to bond with daughter, Radio X thought we’d put his skills to the test and see if he still had the old magic.

We’ve dusted down a classic 1980s computer game - and of course it has to be one called Impossible Mission!

Released on the good old Commodore 64 back in 1984, the aim of the game is to guide your character through various rooms in the secret underground base of Professor Elvin Atombender.

The Prof has been mucking about with national security computers and it’s your job to search for the passwords that will allow you to put a stop to such naughtiness. But avoid the robots and their electric fire!

The game was one of the first to include early speech synthesis and it’s notoriously difficult to complete.

How will the actual star of Mission: Impossible get on with the game? Watch and find out!

Here’s how it should be done: