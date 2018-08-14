VIDEO: Musician Plays A Giant iPhone Bass Guitar Like It's No Big Deal
14 August 2018, 10:55
The bassist from Danish rock band D-A-D has put his own spin on the instrument.
The world of Rock 'N' Roll isn't known for being low-key, so it's not that surprising to see instruments modified for maximum effect.
But a recent post shared by a Danish rock band has seen the glam-rock trend taken to a whole new level, and made bang up to date for millennial audiences.
As Kerrang! reports, D-A-D (who were originally named Disneyland After Dark) shared a video of their bassist Stigge Pedersen playing a bass guitar shaped like an iPhone.
Watch a clip of it in our video above.
Not bad for a band formed in the early 80s...
We have no idea why he came up with the idea, or indeed how he made the ostentatious piece of kit, or if it actually works as a genuine camera phone.
But perhaps the most poignant question to ask of all is: is his iPhone bass simply a creative piece of folly or a wry criticism on the use of smartphones at gigs?
Either way it's pretty damn genius.
Watch D-A-D's full performance here:
A walk in the park. 🎸 I want what she’s got and A laugh and a half.Posted by D-A-D on Saturday, 11 August 2018