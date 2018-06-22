VIDEO: Man Plays Drums While Being Pulled By A Boat

The musician decided to share his love of drumming with extreme sports.

A video has captured a seriously experimental drummer who decided to take his drumset out on the open water for a jam.

While he rocked out, a boat pulled the musician and his kit around a lake in Dalarna, Sweden.

The drummer told Radio X he first came up with idea three years ago when he was looking for the craziest thing to do while be being pulled by a boat.

“I have been a drummer since I was a little kid - so my two passions should be combined, stunts and drums!” he said about how he came up with the idea.

The musician explained that the first couple of times he tried the stunt, it wasn’t quite as successful.

“It ended up with an failure, I was swimming around with parts of drums around me. I remember that it was really cold in the water, and the summer was over for like a month ago when we did that. I just had to wait until next summer when we were more prepared,” he explained.

“Maybe it didn't look like that, said the drummer. "But I have to admit that it was kind of hard to play with all the waves smashing around.”