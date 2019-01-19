VIDEO: James Haskell gives advice on getting into rugby

Watch as the rugby union player gives his top tips on how to get into the sport he loves.

English Rugby Union star James Haskell visited The Kickabout this week to talk about all things rugby and give his top tips on how to get into the sport.

Watch our video above for his advice.

Speaking to Johnny Vaughan and Gav 'The Woodman' Woods, the sportsman - who currently plays for Northampton Saints and is set to marry Richard and Judy's daughter Chloe Madeley - kept things pretty simple.

Firstly, don't get confused by the rules... unless they're the international drinking rules of course.

Remember everyone, please drink responsibly!

drinkaware.co.uk

