VIDEO: David Beckham speaks 9 languages in malaria awareness campaign

9 April 2019, 13:08

The former footballer stars in Malaria Must Die's campaign, which sees him launch the first ever voice petition in order to end the disease.

David Beckham has lent his voice in several different ways a campaign fighting to end Malaria.

The football legend and former Man Utd player has starred in Malaria Must Die's advert, which sees him convincingly speak nine languages to launch the first ever voice petition.

Watch the advert - which sees Beckham speak in English, Spanish, Kinyarwanda, Arabic, French, Hindi, Mandarin, Kiswahili and Yoruba - above.

David Beckham speaks nine languages in Malaria Must Die's malaria awareness campaign
David Beckham speaks nine languages in Malaria Must Die's malaria awareness campaign. Picture: YouTube/ Malaria Must Die

The end of the advert calls for viewers to literally lend their voice to the campaign by visiting malariamustdie.com where you can upload your own audio to the petition.

The website explains: "We believe malaria must die so millions can live. It’s the 21st century and people are still dying from the world’s oldest and deadliest disease. Every two minutes a child dies from malaria but it's malaria that must die."

They add: "Join us and help us get world leaders to listen so they commit to ending one of the world’s biggest killers in our generation."

But how did they get David Beckham to speak so convincingly?

Watch their video to find out exactly how they did it using artificial intelligence here:

In the video David Beckham reveals: "I've been involved for quite a few years now, because obviously it's such a huge killer of children around the world.

"I think it's an incredible thing that's being done, but I also feel that it's a disease that we can end in my lifetime".

