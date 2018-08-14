VIDEO: Alex James Plays Our Ikea Or Cheese Game

The Blur bassist, cheese-maker and The Big Feastival host went against Pippa at one of Toby's favourite quizzes.

Alex James is most famous for being the bassist in Blur, but these days he's also BIG in the cheese game.

So who better to ask to determine the difference between a very odd sounding piece of Ikea furniture and a very odd sounding piece of cheese?

Surely it should be an absolute no-brainer for the cheese expert and Beetlebum bassist, right?

Watch our video above to see how he got on against Pippa!

Cheese isn't the only huge pie Alex James has his fingers in, oh no.

Every year he since 2012 he's hosted a food and music-themed festival, and this time around it boasts headliners in Basemen Jaxx, Craig David Presents TS5 and Paloma Faith.

Alex James has previously visited the Radio X studio to discuss how it feels getting back on the road with Blur, and even compared the Britpop band to an ex girlfriend.

Find out why in our video: