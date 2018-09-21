VIDEO: Prince Harry Caught Stealing Snacks At Grenfell Cookbook Launch

The royal was attending the Together cookbook launch for The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's first big royal project.

Prince Harry was caught red-handed nabbing a treat at a cookbook launch.

The royal was supporting his new Meghan Markle on her first official project, which saw her help launch the Together cookbook with the people of Grenfell.

The event witnessed the Duchess of Sussex make a heartfelt speech about the culinary project, but another highlight saw the prince caught nicking one of the samosas on display.

Watch it above in a video shared by ITV.

The charity cookbook came about through a group of local women who gathered together to cook fresh food for their families and neighbours in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Together cookbook showcases over 50 recipes from the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, with a forward from The Duchess of Sussex.