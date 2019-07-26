VIDEO: Jon Culshaw parodies Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen) as Donald Trump

The master of impressions has proved there's nothing he can't do by tackling the iconic Sunscreen Song while in the guise of the US President.

Jon Culshaw is one of the most famous impressionists in the UK - and with good reason.

The Spitting Image and Dead Ringers star has copied everyone from Frank Bruno to Boris Johnson throughout the years, and he shows no signs of stopping now taking on the President of The United States Donald Trump in a new way.

When he visited The Chris Moyles Show, we just had to see him put his talent to use by taking on one of the most famous faces in politics - while parodying Baz Luhrmann's Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen).

The famous spoken word song has been parodied numerous times over the years, but has it ever been done in the style of Donald Trump?

Watch our video above to see him in action.

Culshaw also took on the new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he came in this week, and revealed the tricks behind nailing the impression.

Watch it below:

The comedian didn't stop there though, oh no.

See him take on everyone from Jeremy Hunt to Michael Caine and Ozzy Osbourne to the velvet-tongued Morgan Freeman.

Watch him in action:

