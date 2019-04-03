WATCH: Joker trailer teases Joaquin Phoenix in villain origin movie

3 April 2019, 15:27 | Updated: 3 April 2019, 17:22

A teaser trailer for the origin movie featuring the Batman villain has been released. Watch it now and see its release date here.

The first official teaser trailer and poster for JOKER has been released.

The Todd Phillips film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro, will explore the origin story of the iconic Batman villain, seeing his beginnings as a troubled and downtrodden carer to his ailing mother.

Watch the trailer, which is set to Jimmy Durante's Smile above.

Joker is set for release on 4 October 2019.

The poster for Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix
The poster for Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix. Picture: Press/ Warner Bros. Pictures

A press release reads: "Joker centres around the iconic arch nemesis of the caped crusader and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. 

"Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. "

The film also stars Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Frances Conroy (TV’s American Horror Story, Hulu’s Castle Rock), Marc Maron (TV’s Maron, GLOW ), Bill Camp (Red Sparrow, Molly’s Game), Glenn Fleshler (TV’s Billions, Barry), Shea Whigham (First Man, Kong: Skull Island), Brett Cullen (42, Netflix’s Narcos), Douglas Hodge (Red Sparrow, TV’s Penny Dreadful) and Josh Pais (upcoming Motherless Brooklyn, Going in Style).

