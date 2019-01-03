VIDEO: Twitter reacts as Greggs launch vegan sausage roll

The product has arrived on Greggs' shelves in time for Veganuary, which encourages people to adopt a plant-based diet for January.

Greggs have launched vegan sausage roll.

The famous UK bakery, which is known for its value pastries and sausage rolls, has come up with a plant-based version of their signature dish in time for Veganuary.

With the launch comes a banter-filled new advert, which shows off the vegan roll in all its glory.

Greggs launch vegan sausage roll for Veganuary. Picture: Greggs

The roll - which is being billed as "the next generation" of sausage roll - was made in Greggs Newcastle and came about after a 20,000 people signed a petition by Peta last year, which called on Greggs to make a plant-based version of their best-selling product.

As The Guardian reports, Roger Whiteside - the chief executive of Greggs - said: "Like many food retailers we have seen increasing demand for vegetarian and vegan products".

He added: "We have been trying to develop a vegan version of our famous sausage roll for some time now. It has not been easy but our taste panel customers all love this one, so we have decided to launch it as our contribution to Veganuary."

Most fans of the bakery chain have reacted positively to the news, with one writing: "I cannot wait to try this. Thank you so much. And please carry on shutting the stupid people down, it's very entertaining"

Glenn Thomas proudly posted with his version of the product, writing: "Happy Days for the Vegan SR. Nice one @GreggsOfficial"

Happy Days for the Vegan SR. Nice one @GreggsOfficial 👍 pic.twitter.com/Kg0ul9f4wZ — G l e n n T h o m a s (@planetglenn) January 3, 2019

One fan complimented the brand on their "cracking" marketing, but assured them that he was off to buy an "all-meat version".

You can't win em all eh?