Gary Lightbody Plays Acoustic Version Of Snow Patrol Classic

See the Snow Patrol frontman perform an amazing acoustic take on Set The Fire To The Third Bar, live in the Radio X studio.

Snow Patrol release their long-awaited seventh album, Wildness, this weekend (Friday 25 May) and to mark the occasion, Radio X held a very special night dedicated to the band.

Frontman Gary Lightbody came into the Radio X studio to join Gordon Smart on the Evening Show to chat about the record (among other things), and luckily he brought his guitar.

Live on Radio X, Gary played a spellbinding version of the classic 2006 song Set The Fire To The Third Bar, which originally featured Martha Wainwright on vocals.

You can watch the performance above. Meanwhile, Snow Patrol’s new single Empress is currently on the Radio X playlist: