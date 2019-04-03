The Dead Don’t Lie: Watch the trailer & see who joins Bill Murray, Adam Driver & Iggy Pop in the cast
3 April 2019, 14:27 | Updated: 3 April 2019, 17:22
Iggy Pop joins Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Danny Glover in a star-studded cast for the Zombie comedy film.
The trailer for The Dead Don't Die has been released.
The film, which stars Bill Murray and Adam Driver sees the peaceful town of Centerville overrun by flesh-eating Zombies.
Watch its star-studded trailer, which includes a cameo from Iggy Pop!
Find out more about the Zombie film here...
Who stars in The Dead Don't Die?
See some of the star-studded cast below:
Bill Murray
Adam Driver
Tilda Swinton
Steve Buscemi
Tom Waits
Danny Glover
Iggy Pop
Caleb Landry Jones
Selena Gomez
RZA
Carol Kane
Rosal Colon
What is the plot of The Dead Don't Die?
As IMDb notes: "The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves."
Who directs the film?
The film is written and directed by Jim Jarmusch.
When is it set for release?
The Dead Don't Die is set for release on 14 June 2019