VIDEO: David Beckham joins sons Romeo & Cruz on three mile run to school

The football legend has shared an Instagram Story which sees him accompanying his youngest sons for a run before school.

David Beckham has shared footage of his youngest sons running before school.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player shared an Instagram Story, which saw him with Romeo (16) and Cruz (13) with the caption: "So apparently it's 3 miles to the school well done boys".

In the clip you can hear the football legend saying: "Morning Cruz, how many miles again today?"

Turning his attention to his middle son, he says: "Morning Romeo, nice hair cut. Are you alright?"

When his son says "yeah," Becks can be heard saying "Liar".

Running isn't the only past time Beckham shares with his sons and he likes to attend the odd gig with them too.

Back in 2016, Becks was watching The Stone Roses at his old rival football team's home ground at the Etihad stadium when he got a dedication from the band who said: "This one's for Mr. Beckham".

If you listen right at the end, you can hear his eldest son Brooklyn say: "That's me as well," and to be honest, we'd probably accept it on our dad's behalf too!

See the former footballer with his son at the gig, below:

