VIDEO: This cover of Rage Against The Machine is anything but angry

Listen to an acoustic version of their Killing In The Name track by Santi Fumière.

A YouTube musician has shared his cover of Rage Against The Machine's biggest anthem on acoustic guitar.

Santi Fumière has racked up over 62,000 views on his version of the 1992 single, Killing In The Name Of, where he gives the rap metal banger a distinctly more gentle sound.

Watch his performance in a video which was shared on Candy Rat Records' YouTube channel.

Follow the talented Santi Fumière on Instagram and Facebook, where he's shared his artwork and his original music.

