The World’s Strongest Men do battle at Giants Live in London and Manchester

Watch Giants Live in London and Wembley. Picture: Press/ Giants Live

Experience rip-roaring, blood pumping action at Giants Live, which takes place at London's Wembley Arena and Manchester Arena.

The World's Strongest Men are set to do battle at Giants Live in London and Manchester.

The World’s Strongest Man Arena Tour is a spectacle that has to be seen to be believed; a jaw-dropping show that offers family-friendly fun and inspirational sporting action in equal measure.

Giants Live Wembley, which takes place on 6 July 2019, will see 16 of the strongest men to ever walk the planet perform incredible feats of strength across five events for the chance to qualify for the title of The World's Strongest Man.

See them do everything from lifting safes and tackling the GIANT Pillars of Hercules to hoisting HUGE boulders in the heart of Wembley Park.

The strong men will also have the chance to attempt to break Eddie Hall's World Record Half-tonne deadlift in the World Deadlift Championships and claim the new £50,000 prize!

Strongman legends including Bill Kazmaier and Magnus Ver Magnusson will also come out of retirement to face off in the Giants Live Legends Challenge.

The World's Strongest Man image. Picture: Press

The 2019 World’s Strongest Man Tour Finals will take place at Manchester Arena on 7 September 2019, and will be filmed as part of The World's Strongest Man Series.

The tour finals will showcase the best of Giants Live - with a host of international strongmen all vying for a place to The World's Strongest Man.

As the last show of the year, you can expect the Giants to up their game and see out the tour in true strongman style.

Expect everything to go up a notch as the atmosphere, spectacle and intensity of the shirt-ripping, world-record-breaking competition reaches its crescendo in the tour's finale.