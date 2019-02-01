The Hives and The Fratellis to play huge summer show

The Hives 2019. Picture: Goran Broberg/Press

Cassia and the Sandinistas will also play Heritage Live at Audley End in July.

The Hives are to play a huge show at Audley End House & Gardens in Saffron Walden, Essex in July with support from The Fratellis.

Heritage Live will see the Swedish garage rockers play with the Scottish indie band, with support from rising stars Cassia and The Sandinistas on 13 July.

The Heritage Live Concert Series will take place across the weekend of the 12 – 14 July, bringing the best in live music to the most beautiful of outdoor settings at one of England’s finest country houses.

The Fratellis 2019. Picture: Press

The Hives are, of course, best known for their 00s banger Hate To Say I Told You So, while The Fratellis have an equally famous hit with Chelsea Dagger.

Cassia are on of Radio X’s Great X-Pectations tips for 2019 - find out more about them here.

Tickets for the show are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.co.uk