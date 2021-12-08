Supergrass with very special guests Ash - how to get tickets

Supergrass. Picture: Press

The Britpop veterans line up a great pre-Christmas show with special guests Ash - here's how to get tickets.

Supergrass are to play a very special headline show in London where they will be joined by very special guests Ash.

Following a hugely successful comeback tour in 2019, the band - led by the inimitable Gaz Coombes are back once more and are set to headline O2 Academy Brixton on Monday 20th December.

Expect the Britpop-era classics Alright, Richard III, Pumping On Your Stereo, Caught By The Fuzz and many, many more.

Tim Wheeler performing with Ash in September 2021. Picture: Colin Fisher / Alamy Stock Photo

Joining them will be Northern Ireland's finest power-trio Ash, who will be delivering tracks like Shining Light, Oh Yeah, Girl From Mars, Burn Baby Burn and more.

Tickets for the show are on sale now from www.gigsandtours.com