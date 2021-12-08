Supergrass with very special guests Ash - how to get tickets

8 December 2021, 06:00

Supergrass
Supergrass. Picture: Press

The Britpop veterans line up a great pre-Christmas show with special guests Ash - here's how to get tickets.

Supergrass are to play a very special headline show in London where they will be joined by very special guests Ash.

Following a hugely successful comeback tour in 2019, the band - led by the inimitable Gaz Coombes are back once more and are set to headline O2 Academy Brixton on Monday 20th December.

Expect the Britpop-era classics Alright, Richard III, Pumping On Your Stereo, Caught By The Fuzz and many, many more.

Tim Wheeler performing with Ash in September 2021
Tim Wheeler performing with Ash in September 2021. Picture: Colin Fisher / Alamy Stock Photo

Joining them will be Northern Ireland's finest power-trio Ash, who will be delivering tracks like Shining Light, Oh Yeah, Girl From Mars, Burn Baby Burn and more.

Tickets for the show are on sale now from www.gigsandtours.com

