Simon Brodkin's Unleashed stand up tour: How to buy tickets
14 June 2026, 13:26 | Updated: 14 June 2026, 13:30
Simon Brodkin is embarking on his biggest tour ever with a hysterical new stand up show Unleashed, which spans into 2027. Find out where he's headed next and how to buy tickets.
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Simon Brodkin - the comedian best known for pranking Kanye, showering FIFA president Sepp Blatter with cash and handing Theresa May a P45 - is set to go out on new stand up tour.
After the phenomenal success of his last shows, Screwed Up, the creator of Lee Nelson's Well Good Show has embarked on his latest stand-up tour, Unleashed-which has new dates added and extends into next year.
Brodkin's tour kicked off in Cyprus this May this and sees him visit Europe before heading to Australia in June and July this year. His UK & Ireland dates kick off at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Friday 11th September 2026 and have been extended until Sunday 11th April 2027 at Hull City Hall.
According to a press release, unleashed promises to be "packed with outrageous punchlines and electric crowdwork" and see the comedian tackle "wild swimmers, vape shops, Greta Thunberg, religion and his wife’s friends Claire & Carl".
See Simon Brodkin's UK & Ireland Unleashed tour dates below and visit simonbrodkin.com to buy tickets.
Simon Brodkin's Unleashed UK dates for 2026-2027:
- Friday 11th September 2026: Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- Tuesday 15th September 2026: Bristol, Beacon
- Friday 18th September 2026: Lincoln, Engine Shed N/A
- Saturday 19th September:2026: Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
- Wednesday 23rd September 2026: Crewe, Lyceum Theatre
- Thursday 24th September 2026: Crewe, Lyceum Theatre (NEW DATE)
- Friday 25th September 2026: Worthing, Pavilion
- Saturday 26th September 2026: Eastbourne, Congress
- Saturday 3rd October 2026: Portsmouth, Guildhall
- Sunday 4th October 2026: Basingstoke, Anvil
- Thursday 8th October 2026: Poole, Lighthouse
- Friday 9th October 2026: Torquay, Princess Theatre N/A
- Saturday 10th October 2026: Plymouth, Pavilions
- Sunday 11th October 2026: (MATINEE) St Albans, Alban Arena
- Sunday 11th October 2026: (EVENING) St Albans, Alban Arena
- Friday 16th October 2026: Scunthorpe, Bath Halls
- Saturday 17th October 2026: Newcastle, Tyne Theatre
- Sunday 18th October 2026: Middlesbrough, Town Hall
- Wednesday 21st October 2026:High Wycombe, Swan Theatre
- Thursday 22nd October 2026: Bury St Edmunds, The Apex
- Friday 23rd October 2026: Cambridge, Corn Exchange
- Saturday 24th October 2026: Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- Thursday 29th October 2026: Cheltenham, Town Hall
- Wednesday 4th November 2026: Bury St Edmunds, Apex (NEW DATE)
- Thursday 5th November 2026: Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- Friday 6th November 2026: Stoke, Regent (NEW DATE)
- Sunday 8th November 2026: Brighton, Dome
- Thursday 12th November 2026: Colchester, Charter Hall
- Friday 13th November 2026: Sheffield, Oval Hall
- Saturday 14th November 2026: Bath, Forum
- Saturday 21st November 2026: Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre (NEW DATE)
- Sunday 22nd November 2026: Peterborough, New Theatre
- Friday 27th November 2026: Belfast, Waterfront
- Tuesday 1st December 2026: Leeds, Grand Theatre
- Thursday 3rd December 2026: Dublin, Vicar Street
- Friday 4th December 2026: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- Wednesday 9th December 2026: Bedford, Corn Exchange
- Friday 11th December 2026: Manchester, O2 Apollo
- Sunday 13th December 2026: (MATINEE) London, Eventim Apollo (NEW DATE)
- Sunday 13th December 2026: (EVENING) London, Eventim Apollo
- Sunday 17th January 2027: Clacton-On-Sea, Princes Theatre
- Thursday 4th February 2027: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- Friday 5th February 2027: Wrexham, William Aston Hall
- Saturday 6th February 2027: Cardiff, New Theatre
- Sunday 7th February 2027: Guildford, G Live
- Thursday 11th February 2027: Aberdeen, Tivoli (NEW DATE)
- Friday 12th February 2027: Edinburgh, Playhouse
- Saturday 13th February 2027: Glasgow, Armadillo
- Wednesday 17th February 2027: Liverpool, Philharmonic
- Friday 19th February 2027: Northampton, Derngate (NEW DATE)
- Saturday 27th February 2027: Hastings, White Rock
- Sunday 28th February 2027: Birmingham, Symphony Hall (NEW DATE)
- Thursday 4th March 2027: Chelmsford, Chelmsford Theatre
- Friday 5th March 2027: Reading, Hexagon
- Saturday 13th March 2027: Blackburn, King George's (NEW DATE)
- Sunday 14th March 2027: York, Barbican (NEW DATE)
- Thursday 18th March 2027: Southend, Cliffs Pavillion (NEW DATE)
- Saturday 20th March 2027: Oxford, New Theatre
- Monday 22nd March 2026: Chester, Storyhouse (NEW DATE)
- Saturday 10th April 2027: Carlisle, Sands Centre (NEW DATE)
- Sunday 11th April 2027: Hull, New Theatre (NEW DATE)
Visit simonbrodkin.com for more info and to buy tickets.