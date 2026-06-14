Simon Brodkin's Unleashed stand up tour: How to buy tickets

Simon Brodkin is setting out on his Unleashed tour. Picture: Kim Watson

Simon Brodkin is embarking on his biggest tour ever with a hysterical new stand up show Unleashed, which spans into 2027. Find out where he's headed next and how to buy tickets.

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Simon Brodkin - the comedian best known for pranking Kanye, showering FIFA president Sepp Blatter with cash and handing Theresa May a P45 - is set to go out on new stand up tour.

After the phenomenal success of his last shows, Screwed Up, the creator of Lee Nelson's Well Good Show has embarked on his latest stand-up tour, Unleashed-which has new dates added and extends into next year.

Brodkin's tour kicked off in Cyprus this May this and sees him visit Europe before heading to Australia in June and July this year. His UK & Ireland dates kick off at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Friday 11th September 2026 and have been extended until Sunday 11th April 2027 at Hull City Hall.

According to a press release, unleashed promises to be "packed with outrageous punchlines and electric crowdwork" and see the comedian tackle "wild swimmers, vape shops, Greta Thunberg, religion and his wife’s friends Claire & Carl".

See Simon Brodkin's UK & Ireland Unleashed tour dates below and visit simonbrodkin.com to buy tickets.

Simon Brodkin's Unleashed UK dates for 2026-2027:

Friday 11th September 2026: Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Tuesday 15th September 2026: Bristol, Beacon

Friday 18th September 2026: Lincoln, Engine Shed N/A

Saturday 19th September:2026: Swindon, Wyvern Theatre

Wednesday 23rd September 2026: Crewe, Lyceum Theatre

Thursday 24th September 2026: Crewe, Lyceum Theatre (NEW DATE)

Friday 25th September 2026: Worthing, Pavilion

Saturday 26th September 2026: Eastbourne, Congress

Saturday 3rd October 2026: Portsmouth, Guildhall

Sunday 4th October 2026: Basingstoke, Anvil

Thursday 8th October 2026: Poole, Lighthouse

Friday 9th October 2026: Torquay, Princess Theatre N/A

Saturday 10th October 2026: Plymouth, Pavilions

Sunday 11th October 2026: (MATINEE) St Albans, Alban Arena

Sunday 11th October 2026: (EVENING) St Albans, Alban Arena

Friday 16th October 2026: Scunthorpe, Bath Halls

Saturday 17th October 2026: Newcastle, Tyne Theatre

Sunday 18th October 2026: Middlesbrough, Town Hall

Wednesday 21st October 2026:High Wycombe, Swan Theatre

Thursday 22nd October 2026: Bury St Edmunds, The Apex

Friday 23rd October 2026: Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Saturday 24th October 2026: Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Thursday 29th October 2026: Cheltenham, Town Hall

Wednesday 4th November 2026: Bury St Edmunds, Apex (NEW DATE)

Thursday 5th November 2026: Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Friday 6th November 2026: Stoke, Regent (NEW DATE)

Sunday 8th November 2026: Brighton, Dome

Thursday 12th November 2026: Colchester, Charter Hall

Friday 13th November 2026: Sheffield, Oval Hall

Saturday 14th November 2026: Bath, Forum

Saturday 21st November 2026: Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre (NEW DATE)

Sunday 22nd November 2026: Peterborough, New Theatre

Friday 27th November 2026: Belfast, Waterfront

Tuesday 1st December 2026: Leeds, Grand Theatre

Thursday 3rd December 2026: Dublin, Vicar Street

Friday 4th December 2026: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Wednesday 9th December 2026: Bedford, Corn Exchange

Friday 11th December 2026: Manchester, O2 Apollo

Sunday 13th December 2026: (MATINEE) London, Eventim Apollo (NEW DATE)

Sunday 13th December 2026: (EVENING) London, Eventim Apollo

Sunday 17th January 2027: Clacton-On-Sea, Princes Theatre

Thursday 4th February 2027: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Friday 5th February 2027: Wrexham, William Aston Hall

Saturday 6th February 2027: Cardiff, New Theatre

Sunday 7th February 2027: Guildford, G Live

Thursday 11th February 2027: Aberdeen, Tivoli (NEW DATE)

Friday 12th February 2027: Edinburgh, Playhouse

Saturday 13th February 2027: Glasgow, Armadillo

Wednesday 17th February 2027: Liverpool, Philharmonic

Friday 19th February 2027: Northampton, Derngate (NEW DATE)

Saturday 27th February 2027: Hastings, White Rock

Sunday 28th February 2027: Birmingham, Symphony Hall (NEW DATE)

Thursday 4th March 2027: Chelmsford, Chelmsford Theatre

Friday 5th March 2027: Reading, Hexagon

Saturday 13th March 2027: Blackburn, King George's (NEW DATE)

Sunday 14th March 2027: York, Barbican (NEW DATE)

Thursday 18th March 2027: Southend, Cliffs Pavillion (NEW DATE)

Saturday 20th March 2027: Oxford, New Theatre

Monday 22nd March 2026: Chester, Storyhouse (NEW DATE)

Saturday 10th April 2027: Carlisle, Sands Centre (NEW DATE)

Sunday 11th April 2027: Hull, New Theatre (NEW DATE)

Visit simonbrodkin.com for more info and to buy tickets.