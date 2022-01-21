See The Lumineers on their 2022 UK tour

The Lumineers in 2021: Jeremiah Fraites and Wesley Schultz . Picture: Press

The US band - best known for their 2012 hit Ho Hey - will bring their new album Brightside to the UK in February and March. Here's how to get tickets.

Founding members Wesley Schultz (lead vocals, guitar) and Jeremiah Fraites (drums, percussion, piano) have been recording together since 2005. Their fourth studio album, Brightside, was released on 14 January and a full European tour kicks off in February.

The Lumineers on stage - they return to the UK for live dates in February. Picture: Press

"Hope is a risky thing,” says singer Schultz of the new material. “It doesn’t ignore the danger, but rather it believes in the face of danger. Brightside is an album that hopes, even against the sadness and staggering odds.”

The Lumineers - Brightside album cover. Picture: Press

The Lumineers 2002 UK Tour Dates

24 February 2022 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

25 February 2022 The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

2 March 2022 AO Arena, Manchester

4 March 2022 The O2, London

Tickets are on sale now via www.thelumineers.com