See The Lumineers on their 2022 UK tour

21 January 2022, 16:56

The Lumineers in 2021: Jeremiah Fraites and Wesley Schultz
The Lumineers in 2021: Jeremiah Fraites and Wesley Schultz . Picture: Press

The US band - best known for their 2012 hit Ho Hey - will bring their new album Brightside to the UK in February and March. Here's how to get tickets.

The Lumineers - the Denver, Colorado band best known for their 2012 hit Ho Hey - are returning to the UK for live dates next month.

Founding members Wesley Schultz (lead vocals, guitar) and Jeremiah Fraites (drums, percussion, piano) have been recording together since 2005. Their fourth studio album, Brightside, was released on 14 January and a full European tour kicks off in February.

The Lumineers on stage - they return to the UK for live dates in February
The Lumineers on stage - they return to the UK for live dates in February. Picture: Press

"Hope is a risky thing,” says singer Schultz of the new material. “It doesn’t ignore the danger, but rather it believes in the face of danger. Brightside is an album that hopes, even against the sadness and staggering odds.”

The Lumineers - Brightside album cover
The Lumineers - Brightside album cover. Picture: Press

The Lumineers 2002 UK Tour Dates

  • 24 February 2022 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
  • 25 February 2022 The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
  • 2 March 2022 AO Arena, Manchester
  • 4 March 2022 The O2, London

Tickets are on sale now via www.thelumineers.com

Latest On Radio X

James Corden and Meat Loaf 1995

See Meat Loaf interviewed by a teenage James Corden in this classic clip

The cover to Arctic Monkeys' Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, featuring Chris McClure

This is what the guy from the Arctic Monkeys album cover looks like now

Arctic Monkeys

Radiohead in the early years....

Are these Radiohead's most unusual covers?

Radiohead

Liam Gallagher, Little Simz, Sam Fender, Adele

BRIT Awards 2022: Nominations, date, host, performers and more

News

Liam Gallagher Performs At Le Zenith in 2021

Liam Gallagher to perform new single at The Brit Awards 2022

Liam Gallagher

Meat Loaf, the singer most famous for Bat Out Of Hell, has died, aged 74

Bat Out Of Hell star Meat Loaf dies, aged 74

News