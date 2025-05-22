Pub in the Park 2025: line-up and how to get 2-4-1 tickets

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
22 May 2025, 15:08
The UK’s biggest food and music festival, is back for 2025 featuring a guest DJ set from Chris Moyles at London's Gunnersbury Park.
Pub in the Park is back, and this year the music and food festival will not be one to miss!
Created by Tom Kerridge, Pub in the Park will take place across four weekends, between May and September in locations like Priory Park in Reigate and Verulamium Park in St Albans.
The weekend of 30th May to 1st June will see none other than Radio X's Chris Moyles unleash his 90s Hangover DJ set, alongside some great tribute acts: Blur2, Noasis and Pulp'D.
The rest of the weekend will feature Soul II Soul and Ministry Of Sound on Saturday and Jack Savoretti on Sunday.
London 30th May - 1st June 2025
Friday
Saturday Afternoon
Saturday Evening
Sunday
Tickets are now on sale now from www.pubintheparkuk.com
For Radio X listeners we have an exclusive offer: use code “MOYLES” to claim two tickets for the price of one.