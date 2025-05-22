Pub in the Park 2025: line-up and how to get 2-4-1 tickets

Pub In The Park returns for summer 2025, with a DJ set from Radio X's Chris Moyles! Picture: Press

The UK’s biggest food and music festival, is back for 2025 featuring a guest DJ set from Chris Moyles at London's Gunnersbury Park.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pub in the Park is back, and this year the music and food festival will not be one to miss!

Tickets are now on sale now from www.pubintheparkuk.com

For Radio X listeners we have an exclusive offer: use code “MOYLES” to claim two tickets for the price of one.

Created by Tom Kerridge, Pub in the Park will take place across four weekends, between May and September in locations like Priory Park in Reigate and Verulamium Park in St Albans.

The weekend of 30th May to 1st June will see none other than Radio X's Chris Moyles unleash his 90s Hangover DJ set, alongside some great tribute acts: Blur2, Noasis and Pulp'D.

The rest of the weekend will feature Soul II Soul and Ministry Of Sound on Saturday and Jack Savoretti on Sunday.

Pub In The Park comes to London's Gunnersbury Park on 30th May. Picture: Press

London 30th May - 1st June 2025

Friday

Chris Moyles 90s Hangover

Blur2

Noasis

Pulp'D

Chris Moyles will bring his 90s Hangover DJ to Gunnersbury Park. Picture: Press

Saturday Afternoon

Soul II Soul

Norman Kay

Kay Iris

Heart Club Classics with Pandora

Saturday Evening

Ministry of Sound Classical

Judge Jules

Matilda Pratt

Pub In The Park returns for summer 2025. Picture: Press

Sunday

Jack Savoretti

Amy Winehouse Band

Jay Rayner Sextet

Bryony Dunn & The Forest

How to buy tickets for Pub In The Park 2025

Tickets are now on sale now from www.pubintheparkuk.com

For Radio X listeners we have an exclusive offer: use code “MOYLES” to claim two tickets for the price of one.