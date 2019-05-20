Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Sunday Sessions in Norwich

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 2019. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker headlines a Sunday Sessions show in Earlham Park, Norwich this weekend.

Noel Gallagher is back with his first material in two years and is set to tour his daring new sound with live dates across the UK.

The former Oasis rocker and his High Flying Birds will play festivals across the length and breadth of the nation, which will include two headline sets as part of Sunday Sessions festival.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will play Sunday Sessions at Norwich's Earlham Park on 26 May 2019, joined by likes of Razorlight, The Coral, Neon Waltz and more.

Noel Gallagher Sunday Sessions. Picture: Press

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will also play the Sunday Sessions at Exeter’s Powederham Castle on 30 June with The Charlatans and more. More info here