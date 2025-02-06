London Grammar at LIDO Festival 2025: line-up, tickets & more

London Grammar will play the headline date this year. Picture: Tarek Mawad

By Jenny Mensah

Find out who joins the trio at Victoria Park this summer and how you can buy tickets.

London Grammar are the latest headliners announced for LIDO Festival 2025.

The Strong outfit will play the inaugural event on Sunday 15th June, topping the bill as a London Festival exclusive.

The multi-platinum selling group - comprised of Hannah Reid, Dan Rothman and Dot Major - will join previously announced acts and events for the series of Victoria Park gigs; Jamie xx, who will top the bill on Saturday 7th June, Outbreak Fest, which takes place on Friday 13th June and and Charli XCX, who will play a headline set on Saturday 14th June.

The If You Wait trio will be joined on the night by a stellar line-up, including Celeste, Róisín Murphy and more.

Find out who else joins them on the bill and how to buy tickets below.

London Grammar LIDO Festival poster. Picture: Press

When will London Grammar play LIDO Festival 2025?

LIDO top the bill at LIDO Festival on Sunday 15th June 2025.

Who joins London Grammar on the LIDO 2025 line-up?

London Grammar

Celeste

Róisín Murphy

Pip Millett

The Blessed Madonna

Wasia Project

Maverick Sabre

Neil Frances present Club NF

Dan Whitlam

Holly Walker

Clementine Douglas

How to buy tickets to London Grammar at LIDO Festival 2025:

Tickets for London Grammar's headline performance at LIDO Festival are available here.

Visit lidofestival.co.uk the full line-up acts and more.

London Grammar - House (Official Video)

London Grammar released their debut album If You Wait in 2013, which scored a No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart and achieved double platinum status.

Four years later, their follow-up, Truth Is a Beautiful Thing(2017), became their first UK No. 1 album and saw them showcase a more cinematic sound, with collaborators including Tom Misch, Paul Epworth, and JonHopkins.

After taking a creative hiatus to write new material, London Grammar returned in 2021 with Californian Soil, which proved to be a turning point for the band- witnessing Reid stepping into a more prominent songwriting role, weaving empowering feminist themes into their lush, evocative soundscapes.

Their latest release, The Greatest Love, marks another evolution for the band, reflecting Reid’s personal growth through motherhood and marriage.

The album, which reached the UK Top 3, features standout tracks such as the hauntingly beautiful single House and celebrates the band’s creative freedom after over 10 years in the industry.

