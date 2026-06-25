Formula E returns to ExCeL London for the World Championship season finale: How to buy tickets

The 2026 Hankook London E-Prix comes to ExCeL London. Picture: formulaelondon.com

By Jenny Mensah

Fans can experience the thrill of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as it returns to the iconic ExCel London from 15th-16th August. Find out what's in store and how you can buy tickets.

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Formula E-Prix is set to return to the Excel London from 15-16th August 2026 for a electric car racing extravaganza.

Racing fans old and new can experience the thrill of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as it returns to the iconic venue for the 2026 Hankook London E-Prix-the championship's biggest weekend.

The event features the world's only indoor-outdoor race circuit, with drivers racing at speeds approaching 200mph through ExCeL and the Royal Docks.

The season finale promises to be unmissable, with an action-packed double header across the weekend, which marks the final race of the GEN3 era and Formula E's last appearance at ExCeL before moving to a new UK venue from 2027.

Outside of the elite motorsport, the weekend also offers live music, street food, family activities, and interactive brand experiences.

Tickets are on sale now. Buy them here and visit formulaelondon.com for more information.

The 2026 Hankook London E-Prix has plenty to offer off the race course. Picture: fiaformulae.com

The event will also allow fans to test their own Formula E skills on simulators in the Gaming Arena, as well as experience live performances throughout the day and try a wide range of food and drinks options in the food court.

Finally, a Kids' Zone ensures that all ages of the family are kept entertained, with everything from a mini driving school to face painting available.

The event is wheelchair accessible and suitable for all ages, but minors under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The London E-Prix takes place on 15th - 16th August at ExCel London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL.



Buy tickets to Formula E at ExCel London here and visit formulaelondon.com for more information.