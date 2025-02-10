Formula 1® to headline The O2 London with F1® 75 Live

F1 75 Live at The O2 takes place on 18th February 2025. Picture: Press

Formula 1 is headlining The O2 on 18th February 2025 with F1® 75 Live – a show-stopping season launch and team reveal.

Formula 1® is set for a special sold-out event at The O2, London this month.

For the first time in Formula 1® history all 10 teams - Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, RB, Red Bull, Sauber, and Williams – their 20 drivers, and Team Principals will come together with fans for a special night to launch the new season, reveal their 2025 liveries and mark the start of the sport’s 75th year.

This unprecedented world premiere event, which takes place on 18th February 2025, will see fans immersed in the drama and spectacle that is Formula 1, as they join the teams to unveil their 2025 liveries and the upcoming season’s driver line-ups.

Guests can also expect interviews with the key figures from the sport during the event, including drivers and Team Principals, as well as top entertainment and special guest presenters.

Visit www.theo2.co.uk/F175live for more.

You can be in a chance of winning tickets to the sold-out event is through our competition on The Chris Moyles Show. Get the Terms & Conditions here.