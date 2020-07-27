See Declan McKenna on his 2021 Zeros UK Tour dates
27 July 2020, 10:00 | Updated: 27 July 2020, 10:01
The singer-songwriter is embarking on UK and European dates to support his Zeros album. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.
Declan McKenna will be embarking on live dates across spring 2021.
The talented singer-songwriter is set to release his second studio album, Zeros, on 21 August 2020 and will support it with a tour next spring.
McKenna's dates will take him from London's O2 Academy Brixton to Glasgow's SWG3's Galvanizers and everywhere inbetween.
The Daniel, You’re Still A Child singer has also added extra dates at the likes of Sheffield, Leeds, Oxford and Bournemouth, with a second date booked for London's O2 Academy Brixton.
Visit gigsandtours.com, ticketmaster.co.uk or www.declanmckenna.net for tickets.
See Declan McKenna's 2021 Zeros Tour UK dates:
19 March: O2 Academy Sheffield - EXTRA DATE ADDED
20 March: O2 Academy Liverpool - EXTRA DATE ADDED
22 March: O2 Academy Oxford - EXTRA DATE ADDED
24 March: O2 Academy Bournemouth - EXTRA DATE ADDED
26 March: The Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Norwich - VENUE UPGRADED
27 March: The Junction, Cambridge - SOLD OUT
28 March: O2 Academy Bristol - SOLD OUT
30 March: University Great Hall, Cardiff - VENUE UPGRADED
1 April: O2 Academy Brixton, London
2 April: O2 Academy Brixton, London - EXTRA DATE ADDED
3 April: 02 Academy Birmingham
5 April: Nottingham Rock City
6 April: O2 Academy Newcastle - SOLD OUT
8 April: O2 Academy Leeds
9 April: Manchester Albert Hall - SOLD OUT
10 April: Manchester Albert Hall - SOLD OUT
12 April: SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow- SOLD OUT
13 April: SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow - SOLD OUT
Watch Declan McKenna cover Eels for Radio X: