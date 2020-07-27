See Declan McKenna on his 2021 Zeros UK Tour dates

Declan McKenna. Picture: Press

The singer-songwriter is embarking on UK and European dates to support his Zeros album. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Declan McKenna will be embarking on live dates across spring 2021.

The talented singer-songwriter is set to release his second studio album, Zeros, on 21 August 2020 and will support it with a tour next spring.

McKenna's dates will take him from London's O2 Academy Brixton to Glasgow's SWG3's Galvanizers and everywhere inbetween.

The Daniel, You’re Still A Child singer has also added extra dates at the likes of Sheffield, Leeds, Oxford and Bournemouth, with a second date booked for London's O2 Academy Brixton.

Declan Mckenna's 2021 Zeros Tour. Picture: Press

See Declan McKenna's 2021 Zeros Tour UK dates:

19 March: O2 Academy Sheffield - EXTRA DATE ADDED

20 March: O2 Academy Liverpool - EXTRA DATE ADDED

22 March: O2 Academy Oxford - EXTRA DATE ADDED

24 March: O2 Academy Bournemouth - EXTRA DATE ADDED

26 March: The Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Norwich - VENUE UPGRADED

27 March: The Junction, Cambridge - SOLD OUT

28 March: O2 Academy Bristol - SOLD OUT

30 March: University Great Hall, Cardiff - VENUE UPGRADED

1 April: O2 Academy Brixton, London

2 April: O2 Academy Brixton, London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

3 April: 02 Academy Birmingham

5 April: Nottingham Rock City

6 April: O2 Academy Newcastle - SOLD OUT

8 April: O2 Academy Leeds

9 April: Manchester Albert Hall - SOLD OUT

10 April: Manchester Albert Hall - SOLD OUT

12 April: SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow- SOLD OUT

13 April: SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow - SOLD OUT

