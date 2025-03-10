CAST announce 30 years of All Change 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates

Cast have announced dates for 2025. Picture: Jim Mitcham/Press

The Liverpool legends will celebrate three decades since the release of their debut album with dates across the UK & Ireland this year.

By Jenny Mensah

CAST have announced a 30th anniversary dates for their debut album.

The Liverpool-formed outfit - comprised of John Power, Liam "Skin" Tyson and Keith O'Neill - will head out on the road to mark three decades since the release of All Change, which saw them make history for their label.

Power and co will kick of the celebrations with a show at Dublin's 3Olympia on 25th October and and will bring them to a close with a homecoming gig at Liverpool's Olympia on 5th December.

The tour features support from Pastel, the hotly-tipped Manchester band who recently released their debut album Souls In Motion.

Tickets for the string of dates, which also include a show at London's 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire, go on general sale here from Friday 14th December at 10am.

Cast's 2025 All Change 30th anniversary dates. Picture: Press

Speaking of the news, the band said: "We are delighted to celebrate 30 years of All Change with you this year, with shows across the UK and Ireland!"

See CAST'S 30 Years of All Change 2025 dates here:

NOVEMBER:

6th - Nottingham, Rock City

7th - Oxford, O2 Academy

8th - Torquay, Arena

13th - Birmingham, O2 Institute

14th - Cardiff, Uni Y Plas

15th - Leeds, O2 Academy

20th - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

21st - London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

22nd - Manchester, Albert Hall

27th - Sheffield, Leadmill

28th - Newcastle, NX

29th - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

DECEMBER:

5th - Liverpool, Olympia

Cast's All Change was released on 16th October 1995 and spawned the four singles Finetime, Alright, Sandstorm and Walkaway, plus deeper cuts and fan favourites Promised Land and Four Walls.

It peaked at no.7 in the UK charts and became the highest-selling album in the history of the Polydor label, spending almost a year in the UK Top 40 and achieving a Platinum certification in recognition of its over 300,000 domestic sales.

Cast - Walkaway

