Carlos Santana's 2027 Planet of Free Will Tour date at The O2 London: How to buy tickets

Carlos Santana will embark on live dates next year. Picture: Press

By Radio X

The guitar legend will bring his Planet of Free Will Global Tour to Europe in 2027, starting off with a UK date at The O2 London.

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Carlos Santana is set to head out on tour dates for 2027.

The GRAMMY-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend will kick off the European leg of his Planet of the Free Will Tour with a date at the The O2 London on 30th June 2027, which will mark his only UK show of the year.

The Black Magic Woman icon will then head to France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Norway, and Finland.

"Our intention, motives and purpose is to awaken a deeper awareness that this is the Planet of Free Will, and that each of us has the power to choose unity over division, harmony over conflict, and love over fear,” Santana said of the dates. “At every Santana concert, we bring and share unity, harmony, and oneness with every note and we remind everyone that we have the free will to choose a higher consciousness and live for the highest good of all."

Tickets go on general sale here this Friday 30th October from 9.30am.

Santana's 2027 date at The O2, London. Picture: Press

The tour ignites Santana’s high-energy, passion-driven hits spanning more than five decades—from the epic breakthrough of Abraxas to the global phenomenon of Supernatural and beyond. Each song is delivered with the same fire and spiritual intensity that have made Santana's sound one of the most instantly recognizable and celebrated in history. For over fifty years, since emerging from San Francisco as a pioneering Afro-Latin-blues-rock force, Carlos Santana has created music that transcends genres and generations. His guitar, message, and music speak a universal language of rhythm and soul, uniting audiences worldwide.

See Carlos Santana's 2027 UK date:

30th June 2027 - The O2 London

How to buy tickets:

Tickets are available on general sale from Friday 30th October from 9.30am.

Santana released his latest studio album, Sentient, as well as the live record, Invitation to a Dream (Live 1978), in 2025.

More recently, he collaborated with singer Becky G on the song Mi Gran Amor in May, following collaborations with other Mexican stars, including Carín León on Velas and Grupo Frontera on Me Retiro.

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