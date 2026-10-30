Cage The Elephant's Dying In Reverse 2027 UK dates: How to buy tickets

Cage The Elephant will set out on dates next year. Picture: Press

By Radio X

The Kentucky-formed indie rockers are set to embark on dates next year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

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Cage The Elephant are set for UK & European dates in 2027.

The Kentucky-formed indie rockers will will embark on their Dying In Reverse Tour early next year, which includes UK dates at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse and London's Alexandra Palace.

The shows will mark the band’s first dates in the UK and EU since a triumphant 2025 tour, which included two sold-out dates at Brixton Academy.

Speaking of the their 2027 dates Matt Schultz said “We’re so excited to return to Europe and the UK on this tour. The audiences over there have always embraced us, and we can’t wait to come back and play the new songs!”

Tickets are on sale here. See the full dates and find out everything you need to know below.

Cage Against The Elephants 2027 UK tour dates:

Mon 22nd February - Cardiff, UK, Depot

Tue 23rd February - Leeds, UK, O2 Academy

Thu 25th February - Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy

Fri 26th February - Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy

Sun 28th February - Manchester, UK, Victoria Warehouse

Mon 1st March - London, UK, Alexandra Palace

How to buy tickets:

Tickets for Cage The Elephant's 2027 UK dates are on sale now.

Cage The Elephant - Dying In Reverse (Visualizer)

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