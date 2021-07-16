Buy tickets to Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard

Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard. Picture: Radio X

Get your tickets now for two doses of rock in one night as Radio X brings back live music - as it should be!

The Vaccines and special guests The Snuts will make their hugely anticipated return to performing live for fans this month in an exclusive gig for Radio X and Barclaycard.

The much-loved bands will play to a live audience for the first time in over a year in Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on Monday 26 July.

Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard. Picture: Radio X

Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard

O₂ Forum Kentish Town

Monday 26 July 2021 (doors 6pm)

Tickets: £30 + booking fee

Children under 14 are not permitted to attend. Children aged 14 or 15 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over who is responsible for them at all times. Photographic proof of identity must be provided on request. The venue also operates a Challenge25 policy in order to purchase alcohol.

Tickets on general sale from 9am on Friday 16th July from RadioX.co.uk.

Please contact the venue directly ( access@o2forumkentishtown.co.uk) or s ee their information page to advise about accessibility and personal assistant requirements.

or to advise about accessibility and personal assistant requirements. The Promoter reserves the right to alter the line-up and timings. Cancellation or change to any of the artists will not entitle you to a refund or compensation.

There is a limit of 4 tickets per person in Pre-sales and 6 in General Sale.

Only genuine mobile tickets will be accepted. Printouts/screenshots will not be accepted.

Your tickets will be tied to the account you used to purchase tickets.

The Vaccines 2021. Picture: Frank Fieber/Press

It’s been nearly two years since UK fans last saw The Vaccines live, when they played Victorious Festival in August 2019. One of the UK’s biggest guitar bands and best live acts, the group have just announced their brand-new album Back In Love City which is due for release in September. They’ll be showcasing brand-new tunes and treating the audience to a few fan favourites when they take to the stage later this month in what will be a hugely special moment for the band and fans alike.

Appearing as special guests, The Snuts’ last gig in front of a live audience without restrictions was on 13 March 2020, when they celebrated the release of their Mixtape EP at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut. Since then, the West Lothian band have become the first group to sell out three headline shows at Glasgow’s iconic Barrowland Ballroom before releasing an album. In April this year, they became the first Scottish band in 14 years to top the UK album chart, with their record W.L. debuting at number one.

The Snuts 2021. Picture: Press

Radio X’s Toby Tarrant will host the gig, which will also feature a DJ set from Radio X’s Dan O’Connell.

Highlights from the show plus interviews with the artists will be available exclusively on Global Player and for Radio X’s 2.25m fans across its social platforms, from Sunday 1 August.

The gig is the latest instalment of Radio X and Global’s ongoing multi-year entertainment partnership with Barclaycard and the first show with a live audience. Previous Radio X Presents… with Barclaycard gigs have seen virtual gigs featuring DMA’S, Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and Nothing But Thieves.