Win the ultimate Oasis New York experience: terms and condirions

Win the ultimate Oasis New York experience. Picture: Press/Simon Emmett/Alamy

Terms and conditions for the competition currently running on Radio X.

Win the ultimate Oasis New York experience on Radio X, July 2025 – Specific Rules

1. The Oasis promotion (referred to as ‘Promotion’) is organised by Global Charities (as defined in the Global Charities Promotion General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from 30/06/2025 to 15/07/2025 on Radio X. Global Charities is the Promoter.

2. The Merchant (‘Merchant’) providing the Controlled Premium Rate Services used within this Promotion is Global Media Group Services Limited (Global), 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA .

3. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the Global Charities Promotion General Terms and Conditions which are available here. Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

4. To enter the Promotion, you must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations’ shortcodes (the ‘Text Message Line’):

RADIO X – 83936 (NYC)

5. The Text Message Line will open at 06:00 on 30/06/2025 and close at 07:00 on 15/07/2025. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

6. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

7. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your network service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.

8. After entering the Promotion, you will receive a bounce back text message informing you that a voluntary charity donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £5 will be taken automatically, unless you text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £5 donation will be taken one hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Promotion, and will be applied to your phone bill as a one-off charge. You will not incur any further charges unless you engage with the service again by sending another text message to us. 100% of donations given by text will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

9. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the Promotion. Anyone who texts CANCEL, as instructed in the first bounceback message will opt out of donating £5 to Global’s Make Some Noise but will still be included in the prize draw.

10. Bulk, automated, machine assisted, third party, syndicate or other group entries are prohibited and we will disqualify any entries (and withhold or reclaim any associated prize from you) which, in our reasonable opinion, appear to have used any of these entry methods or, for example (without limitation), entries or votes that have been made from the same IP address, email address, postal address, telephone number, or similar or entries which we, at our sole discretion but acting reasonably, consider to be suspicious or fraudulent.

11. It is a breach of our Global Charities Promotion General Terms and Conditions to use multiple names and/or phone numbers to enter our Promotions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe you are doing or have done this.

12. We also reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe that you are making or have made multiple entries by phone by using a computer system, using automated dialling technology or by any other method which could or does result in you exceeding the maximum number of entries permitted under these Specific Rules.

13. If we know or suspect you are trying to enter or have entered this Promotion by using more than one phone number or if we know or suspect you are using variations of your name, we reserve the right to disqualify any relevant entry(ies) and exclude you from this Promotion and also permanently exclude you from entering any of our Promotions.

14. Shortly after the closing time of the Promotion, all entries will be entered into a draw. One eligible entry will be selected at random and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives by telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

15. We reserve the right to ask you to confirm your telephone number when we call you back. If you are unable to confirm your telephone number and we know or have reason to believe that you have breached the Global Charities Promotion General Terms and Conditions, we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies), select another entrant to participate in the Promotion and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you, as applicable.

16. Before being taken to air we reserve the right to ask you to answer participation entry questions to ensure you are eligible to play in accordance with the Global Charities Promotion General Terms and Conditions. This call will be recorded and may be used for monitoring purposes and/or as evidence should we have reason to believe there has been a breach of the Global Charities Promotion General Terms and Conditions or if we find any inconsistencies in the future. If your entry is ineligible, either at the time of being taken to air to play or later once we have your full details, we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies), select another entrant to participate in the Promotion and/or withhold or reclaim the prize from you and select another entrant, as applicable. It is your responsibility to make sure you give us clear and truthful answers to our eligibility questions.

17. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

18. If you are selected as a winning entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter which may be recorded for our records and/or could be broadcast live or later in a show.

19. We, the Merchant may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion, subject always to our Privacy Policy and all applicable laws.

20. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we, the Merchant may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion, unless you object to your and/or your guest’s information being published.. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

21. We may send you a message via SMS within 28 days of your donation regarding adding Gift Aid to your donation.

Eligibility:

22. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

23. Entrants can enter up to 8 times only, however they must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry if they wish to opt out of donating £5 per entry to Global’s Make Some Noise.

24. Only one name and telephone number may be used by you in relation to this Promotion. The use of multiple names, telephone numbers and/or devices is a breach of our Global Charities Promotion General Terms and Conditions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and you will forfeit your prize should we know or have reason to believe that you attempted to use or did use more than one name, phone number and/or device to enter this Promotion. It is also prohibited for anyone else to enter the Promotion using the same phone number including household members or friends.

25. Before transferring any winnings to you we reserve the right to request photo id (such as your passport or driving licence) and confirmation that the telephone number you entered on belongs to you and proof of your home address (such as a phone bill with your name, address and telephone number on). You agree and understand that should you win a cash prize you may be required to provide these to verify your eligibility. If you fail to provide the requested information and we are unable to verify your eligibility, we reserve the right to withhold any prize from you.

Prize-specific terms:

26. One winning entrant will receive two seated tickets to see Oasis at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday 31st August, 2025, a signed Liam Gallagher tambourine, and a three-night stay at the Millenium Hilton New York One UN Plaza or equivalent at our discretion.

27. Hotel room can be either a double or twin setup, with no more than two people allowed to stay in the room. The winner should notify us as soon as possible if they have any accessibility requirements and we will do our best to accommodate these though they cannot be guaranteed. Flights will be economy class from either London Gatwick or London Heathrow to New York, subject to availability.

28. You understand that should you win a prize package that is made up of various elements you are required to redeem all aspects of the prize in order to keep the prize. For example, if you win tickets to a gig with spending money and hotel accommodation, you will not be able to accept the spending money only. If you are unable to accept the prize awarded in full, we reserve the right to withdraw the entire prize package and select another entrant to play or win as applicable.

29. We will courier the prizes directly to the winner(s) free of charge to UK addresses. Whilst we will endeavour to deliver the prize within 28 days, there may be delays with stock availability and deliveries. We will keep the winner(s) updated with delivery times.

30. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, spending money, additional experiences or upgrades, meals and drinks are not included within the prize. Travel to/from London and New York airports is not included and will be at the winner’s expense.

31. It is the responsibility of the winner and their guests to ensure that they are legally able to travel to the destination and have any necessary passports with appropriate validity time (e.g. valid for 6 months from the date you arrive), visas, or any other documentation.

32. It is the responsibility of the winner to comply with any COVID-19 checks and tests for entering their travel destination and returning to the UK. Global Charities will not cover the cost of any Covid testing and it is the complete responsibility of the winner and their travel companion to buy, organise and arrange these tests. Global Charities will not be held responsible if the winner or their guests do not have the correct travel documentation, test results or if they breach any COVID-19 regulations.

33. You acknowledge and agree that, without limitation to the provisions of Clause 12 of the Global Charities Promotion General Terms & Conditions, our ability to fulfil a prize and/or perform any of our obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (collectively ‘Covid Measures’).

34. If due to any COVID Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. In these circumstances, we reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

35. Travel insurance is provided on an optional basis and is subject to normal terms of acceptance. Pre-existing medical conditions may not be covered. Travellers must be 74 years old or younger to be covered. It is the sole responsibility of the winner to check this travel insurance policy to ensure it provides the appropriate level of cover required. The travel insurance is provided to the winner on the understanding and agreement that it is only valid for the holiday prize described in this Promotion. Should the winner decide not to accept this travel insurance policy the responsibility will be on the winner to obtain suitable travel insurance for themselves and, where applicable, their guests.

36. The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and not for resale.

37. Regarding charity donations to Global’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise requests for refunds will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. We cannot guarantee that we will offer a refund in instances where customers have misunderstood instructions or have changed their mind after donation.

38. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

Premium Rate Services:

39. Global Media Group Services Limited (Global), 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA (the ‘Merchant’) provides the Controlled Premium Rate Service used within this Promotion. For all enquiries in connection with this Promotion please contact Global’s customer support team: https://global.com/contact/.

40. You can find Global’s policies on how we handle customer enquiries and complaints in relation to Controlled Premium Rate Services here

Data Protection:

41. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, the Merchant, the Merchant’s licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited), affiliates and our Prize Donor and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

42. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject and our Merchant’s Privacy Policy. Please ensure you have read and understood the privacy policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us and our Merchant with their personal data.

43. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Prize Donor will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global Charities’ Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

44. We, the Merchant, may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

45. When you enter a Promotion we will retain your personal data for up to three years for internal purposes and to comply with our regulatory obligations. You may request the erasure of your personal data by emailing privacy@global.com. If your data is erased prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.