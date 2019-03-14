Terms and conditions: Win £5,000 on the Chris Moyles Show

Terms and conditions for the competition currently running on Radio X.

“Win £5,000 on the Chris Moyles Show” on Radio X, March 2019

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.radiox.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to “Win £5,000 on the Chris Moyles Show” radio competition (the “Competition”) which will run on Friday 15th March 2019 (the “Duration”) on Radio X (the “Radio Station”).



2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. Listeners will be required to answer a question as directed by the presenter(s) on-air.

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message starting with the word WIN followed by their answer to 83936 (the “Text Message Line”) within the opening and closing times of the Competition. Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus standard network rates.

5. The opening and closing times of the competition will be given on-air by the presenter(s). If listeners text after the closing time, they will not be entered but they may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text messages to and/or from us.

6. After the closing time, one Entrant will be selected at random from all of the entries received during the valid entry period. If their answer is incorrect, another Entrant will be selected at random until an Entrant who entered with the correct answer is selected, a winner is decided, and prize for the Competition awarded. Misspelt answers may be accepted, at the discretion of the Producer. The Producer’s decision is final.

7. An Entrant selected as a winner may be required to talk to the presenter(s) either live on air, or a call will be recorded, then played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer), the call may be terminated, and another Entrant selected at random as the winner. The Producer’s decision is final.

8. On entering the Competition, Entrants will receive a text message that invites them to take part in our 4-for-2 offer, whereby if they enter a second time within the same competition round, they will receive two additional entries into that competition round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once they’ve entered for the second time and they will not need to text again to claim this. If they do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and they will be charged again.

Eligibility:

9. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

10. You can enter the competition a maximum of 20 times (excluding any free entries). We strongly advise against excessive use.

11. Entrants must have a bank account, as the prize will be paid via cheque or bank transfer.

Prize:

12. The prize is £5,000 (five thousand pounds)

13. The winner must provide their bank details as directed.

14. The prize is non-transferrable, and alternatives will not be offered.

15. Global reserves the right to change the prize or part of it at any time.

16. We will endeavor to pay the winner as soon as possible but are not responsible for any delays in the banking system. If the winning Entrant doesn’t supply their bank details promptly enough, there may be a delay in payment.

SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 Leicester Square, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212196.