Win £5,000 with The Chris Moyles Show Specific Rules

1. The “Win £5,000 on The Chris Moyles Show” promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run on Friday 15th July 2022 on Radio X, including the Radio X Text Club. Global is the Promoter.

2. IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions. Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must text in with the answer to a question, following the on-air presenter’s instructions, as heard on FM and DAB

4. Entry via SMS Text Message:

4a. To enter the promotion, you must send a text message starting with the keyword WIN plus your answer to the question asked on-air to 83936 (the ‘Text Message Line’). The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword. The Promotion will be open between 06:15 and 08:00 on Friday 15th July 2022. Entries received outside of these times will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged.

4b. Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message.

4c. On entering the Promotion, you will receive a text message back which confirms your entry and invites you to take part in an offer for bonus entries, whereby if you enter the Promotion additional times within the same Promotion round, you will receive additional entries into that Promotion round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once you’ve submitted your paid entries and you will not need to text again to claim these. If you do submit subsequent entries for the Promotion, you will be charged again. It is your responsibility to ensure that, if you respond to these offers, the text lines for the Promotion round are still open when you do so.

5. Entry online via Radio X Win+ Platform:

5a. To enter the Promotion online (‘Online Entry’), you must use Radio X’s Win+ platform. The Promotion will be open between 06:15 and 08:00 on Friday 15th July 2022.

5b. To do so, you must visit the ‘Win with the Chris Moyles Show’ page on Radio X’s Win+ platform (https://winplus.radiox.co.uk/).

5c. You must complete your entry by selecting the number of entries you would like to purchase and completing the payment journey through your chosen Payment Services Provider (PSP).

6. For a full breakdown of all entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries available for Online Entry, please see below.

Entry Prices. Picture: Global

7. Once the lines have closed, one entry will be selected at random from all the entries received. The selected entry must be eligible and have the correct answer. If the entry belongs to you, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered. If your entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

8. If the selected entry belongs to you, you will be asked to have a call with a presenter(s). That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. We will make two call attempts. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable), then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion, on-air.

9. The winning entrant will receive a £5,000 cash prize.

10. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air if programming output requires it.

11. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

12. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may interview you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) in connection with the Promotion either by telephone or in person and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

13. By entering the Promotion you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise)

Eligibility:

14. The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry]. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

15. Multiple entries into the Promotion by SMS text message are permitted up to a maximum of 15 paid entries per day (£30 + standard network rate charges); any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion.

16. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion.

Prize:

17. One winning entrant will win a cash prize of £5,000.

18. If you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm of the day that you won the Promotion, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited at our discretion.

19. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

20. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

21. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

22. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

23. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

24. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

25. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

26. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

27. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.